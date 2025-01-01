2024 Ford MAVERICK

Menu
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3FTTW8S91RRB29674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,167 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning vehicle is packed with features to elevate your driving experience:

Performance & Handling:

4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS for confident stopping power.
Four-wheel independent suspension and front/rear anti-roll bars for a smooth ride.
Axle Ratio: 3.63 and a robust GVWR: 2,361 kgs (5,205 lbs) Payload Package.

Exterior Highlights:

Sleek body-colored bumpers and stylish 18''' Machined Face Bright Aluminum Wheels.
Auto High-Beam Headlights and fully automatic headlights for enhanced visibility.
Heated side mirrors for a clear view, no matter the weather.

Comfort & Convenience:

Premium ActiveX Front Bucket Seats with heating for added comfort.
Heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control.
Power-adjustable driver seat and illuminated entry for added ease.

Advanced Technology:

Navigation System and B&O Premium Audio with 8 speakers for immersive sound.
Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors for seamless parking.
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist for added peace of mind.

Safety First:

Dual front and side-impact airbags, plus a knee airbag for comprehensive protection.
Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control to handle any road conditions.
Low tire pressure warning system to keep you informed.

Other Notable Features:

Remote keyless entry, security system, and panic alarm for convenience and safety.
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls and a trip computer to keep you in command.

This vehicle combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology, making every drive a pleasure. Whether it's a daily commute or a weekend getaway, this is the perfect companion for all your adventures!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

