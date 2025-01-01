$48,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat NAV | LARIAT LUXURY PKG
2024 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat NAV | LARIAT LUXURY PKG
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Handling:
4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS for confident stopping power.
Four-wheel independent suspension and front/rear anti-roll bars for a smooth ride.
Axle Ratio: 3.63 and a robust GVWR: 2,361 kgs (5,205 lbs) Payload Package.
Exterior Highlights:
Sleek body-colored bumpers and stylish 18''' Machined Face Bright Aluminum Wheels.
Auto High-Beam Headlights and fully automatic headlights for enhanced visibility.
Heated side mirrors for a clear view, no matter the weather.
Comfort & Convenience:
Premium ActiveX Front Bucket Seats with heating for added comfort.
Heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control.
Power-adjustable driver seat and illuminated entry for added ease.
Advanced Technology:
Navigation System and B&O Premium Audio with 8 speakers for immersive sound.
Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors for seamless parking.
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist for added peace of mind.
Safety First:
Dual front and side-impact airbags, plus a knee airbag for comprehensive protection.
Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control to handle any road conditions.
Low tire pressure warning system to keep you informed.
Other Notable Features:
Remote keyless entry, security system, and panic alarm for convenience and safety.
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls and a trip computer to keep you in command.
This vehicle combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology, making every drive a pleasure. Whether it's a daily commute or a weekend getaway, this is the perfect companion for all your adventures!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-684-8791