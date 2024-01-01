$79,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang
Dark Horse NAV | DARK HORSE APP PKG | TECH PKG
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 502131
- Mileage 1,887 KM
Vehicle Description
The adaptive suspension and MagneRide Damping System ensure a smooth and responsive ride, while the Dark Horse Appearance Package adds a bold, stylish touch with Shadow Black Paint and a performance rear spoiler. Inside, the climate-controlled bucket seats, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel keep you comfortable no matter the weather.
Stay on track with the Connected Navigation system, and enjoy the convenience of features like a power driver and passenger seat, dual-zone A/C, and a universal garage door opener. The vehicle's exterior is just as impressive with alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and auto high-beam headlights.
Whether you're cruising or tackling tough terrain, this vehicle is equipped for it all, with four-wheel independent suspension, a performance front aero splitter, and front towing hooks. Additional highlights include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and a fully automatic lighting system to make every drive a pleasure.
With its extensive list of features, this vehicle is designed to offer a premium driving experience.
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
