2024 Ford Mustang

Experience the perfect blend of performance and luxury with this feature-packed vehicle. Enjoy crystal-clear sound through the 12-speaker audio system, and stay connected with SiriusXM radio and SYNC 4.0. Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, and a full suite of airbags, including dual front and side impact airbags.<br><br>The adaptive suspension and MagneRide Damping System ensure a smooth and responsive ride, while the Dark Horse Appearance Package adds a bold, stylish touch with Shadow Black Paint and a performance rear spoiler. Inside, the climate-controlled bucket seats, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel keep you comfortable no matter the weather.<br><br>Stay on track with the Connected Navigation system, and enjoy the convenience of features like a power driver and passenger seat, dual-zone A/C, and a universal garage door opener. The vehicles exterior is just as impressive with alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and auto high-beam headlights.<br><br>Whether youre cruising or tackling tough terrain, this vehicle is equipped for it all, with four-wheel independent suspension, a performance front aero splitter, and front towing hooks. Additional highlights include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and a fully automatic lighting system to make every drive a pleasure.<br><br>With its extensive list of features, this vehicle is designed to offer a premium driving experience.<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2024 Ford Mustang

1,887 KM

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse NAV | DARK HORSE APP PKG | TECH PKG

2024 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse NAV | DARK HORSE APP PKG | TECH PKG

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,887KM
VIN 1FA6P8R07R5500234

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 502131
  • Mileage 1,887 KM

Experience the perfect blend of performance and luxury with this feature-packed vehicle. Enjoy crystal-clear sound through the 12-speaker audio system, and stay connected with SiriusXM radio and SYNC 4.0. Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, and a full suite of airbags, including dual front and side impact airbags.

The adaptive suspension and MagneRide Damping System ensure a smooth and responsive ride, while the Dark Horse Appearance Package adds a bold, stylish touch with Shadow Black Paint and a performance rear spoiler. Inside, the climate-controlled bucket seats, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel keep you comfortable no matter the weather.

Stay on track with the Connected Navigation system, and enjoy the convenience of features like a power driver and passenger seat, dual-zone A/C, and a universal garage door opener. The vehicle's exterior is just as impressive with alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and auto high-beam headlights.

Whether you're cruising or tackling tough terrain, this vehicle is equipped for it all, with four-wheel independent suspension, a performance front aero splitter, and front towing hooks. Additional highlights include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and a fully automatic lighting system to make every drive a pleasure.

With its extensive list of features, this vehicle is designed to offer a premium driving experience.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

10 Speed Automatic

2024 Ford Mustang