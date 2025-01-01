$49,988+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon
Elevation Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,888 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation, in its Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive configuration, commands attention with its pristine white exterior and robust 4x4 drivetrain. Its handling is exceptional, offering stability and confidence in various terrains, powered by a spirited 2.7L 4-cylinder engine delivering 310 horsepower at 5600 RPM.
This trucks exterior showcases fierce styling with durable alloy wheels, while the interior harmonizes comfort and functionality. Youll appreciate the seamless connectivity brought to you by the Bluetooth connection and smart device integration. The cabin is tailored for practicality with keyless entry and power windows, alongside the convenience of cruise control for those long hauls.
Equipped with modern technology, such as a backup camera and a satellite radio, the GMC Canyon not only ensures entertainment but also amplifies safety with its lane assist feature. Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
This vehicle caters perfectly to individuals and families seeking a reliable and well-equipped truck for both work and leisure. Contact our dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive to experience the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation firsthand.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
833-977-1235