The 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation, in its Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive configuration, commands attention with its pristine white exterior and robust 4x4 drivetrain. Its handling is exceptional, offering stability and confidence in various terrains, powered by a spirited 2.7L 4-cylinder engine delivering 310 horsepower at 5600 RPM. This trucks exterior showcases fierce styling with durable alloy wheels, while the interior harmonizes comfort and functionality. Youll appreciate the seamless connectivity brought to you by the Bluetooth connection and smart device integration. The cabin is tailored for practicality with keyless entry and power windows, alongside the convenience of cruise control for those long hauls. Equipped with modern technology, such as a backup camera and a satellite radio, the GMC Canyon not only ensures entertainment but also amplifies safety with its lane assist feature. Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. This vehicle caters perfectly to individuals and families seeking a reliable and well-equipped truck for both work and leisure.

2024 GMC Canyon

8,888 KM

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon

Elevation Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation

2024 GMC Canyon

Elevation Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,888KM
VIN 1GTP6BEK8R1198742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,888 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation, in its Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive configuration, commands attention with its pristine white exterior and robust 4x4 drivetrain. Its handling is exceptional, offering stability and confidence in various terrains, powered by a spirited 2.7L 4-cylinder engine delivering 310 horsepower at 5600 RPM.
This trucks exterior showcases fierce styling with durable alloy wheels, while the interior harmonizes comfort and functionality. Youll appreciate the seamless connectivity brought to you by the Bluetooth connection and smart device integration. The cabin is tailored for practicality with keyless entry and power windows, alongside the convenience of cruise control for those long hauls.
Equipped with modern technology, such as a backup camera and a satellite radio, the GMC Canyon not only ensures entertainment but also amplifies safety with its lane assist feature. Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
This vehicle caters perfectly to individuals and families seeking a reliable and well-equipped truck for both work and leisure. Contact our dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive to experience the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation firsthand.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2024 GMC Canyon