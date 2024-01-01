Menu
This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today. 

This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This low mileage sedan has just 3,790 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Civic Sedans trim level is Sport. With aggressive exterior styling and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with a dedicated sport mode, this Civic Sport is aimed for those who want even more thrill and fun. It also comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high-tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams.

2024 Honda Civic

3,790 KM

Details Description

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Low Mileage

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,790KM
VIN 2HGFE2F52RH113081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.

This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This low mileage sedan has just 3,790 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Sport. With aggressive exterior styling and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with a dedicated sport mode, this Civic Sport is aimed for those who want even more thrill and fun. It also comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high-tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Honda Civic