$55,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Jeep Wrangler
4xe Unlimited Sahara 4xe
2024 Jeep Wrangler
4xe Unlimited Sahara 4xe
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$55,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,579KM
VIN 1C4RJXP62RW174833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E1655
- Mileage 26,579 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler 4xe is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and plug-in hybrid technology, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler 4xe is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this advanced Wrangler 4xe offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design you've come to know and love.This SUV has 26,579 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJXP62RW174833.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited - Low Mileage 50,950 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX Type S SH-AWD 90,562 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum 111,491 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$55,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2024 Jeep Wrangler