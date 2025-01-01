$32,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
2024 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,220KM
VIN KNDERCAA6R7615449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Alert, Rear Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2024 Kia Seltos is for sale today.
This 2024 Seltos earns its place in the Kia lineup, thanks to its alluring styling, spacious cabin and fun-to-drive edge. New updates for this model year ensure that this fabulous subcompact crossover is up to the task for all your urban activities and even long haul adventures. This Kia Seltos is built to do everything you do.This SUV has 30,220 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is EX Premium. Upgrading to this Seltos EX Premium is a great choice, as it adds on ventilated and heated front seats, inbuilt navigation, a power liftgate for rear cargo access and adaptive cruise control, along with a glass sunroof, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, and Sofino leather upholstery. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote start, climate control, heated front seats, cruise control, alloy wheels, and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
