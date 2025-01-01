2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Menu
This 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB is for sale today. 

Whether youre taking a cross country road trip, trying to locate an off-grid campsite, or just running around town, this Mercedes-Benz GLB is the perfect SUV for all of lifes adventures. Its rugged in all the right places and has handsome good looks to match, complete with modern safety features, top of the line technology and plenty of luxurious amenities, you can be sure to get where youre going in style and safety. This SUV has 45,323 kms. Its polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

45,323 KM

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

45,323KM
VIN W1N4M4HB1RW376552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,323 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB is for sale today.

Whether you're taking a cross country road trip, trying to locate an off-grid campsite, or just running around town, this Mercedes-Benz GLB is the perfect SUV for all of life's adventures. Its rugged in all the right places and has handsome good looks to match, complete with modern safety features, top of the line technology and plenty of luxurious amenities, you can be sure to get where you're going in style and safety. This SUV has 45,323 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

