2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
250 4MATIC®
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
45,323KM
VIN W1N4M4HB1RW376552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,323 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB is for sale today.
Whether you're taking a cross country road trip, trying to locate an off-grid campsite, or just running around town, this Mercedes-Benz GLB is the perfect SUV for all of life's adventures. Its rugged in all the right places and has handsome good looks to match, complete with modern safety features, top of the line technology and plenty of luxurious amenities, you can be sure to get where you're going in style and safety. This SUV has 45,323 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
