2024 Nissan Versa
1.6 S
2024 Nissan Versa
1.6 S
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,103KM
VIN 3N1CN8DV2RL909220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,103 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2024 Nissan Versa is for sale today.
The Nissan Versa stays true to the core mandate of providing a value-packed yet competent urban commuter. The updated looks and smooth handling with class-leading efficiency are few of the delightful characteristics that make this subcompact sedan a top pick. The interior is also loaded with great tech and safety features that ensure a blissful and hassle-free commute every time, in all conditions.This sedan has 33,103 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2024 Nissan Versa