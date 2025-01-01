Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2024 Nissan Versa is for sale today. <br> <br>The Nissan Versa stays true to the core mandate of providing a value-packed yet competent urban commuter. The updated looks and smooth handling with class-leading efficiency are few of the delightful characteristics that make this subcompact sedan a top pick. The interior is also loaded with great tech and safety features that ensure a blissful and hassle-free commute every time, in all conditions.This sedan has 33,103 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qF4iFnSdI/YtViwTuk8TE0S7+GvOXxUe target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2024 Nissan Versa

33,103 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Versa

1.6 S

Watch This Vehicle
13160743

2024 Nissan Versa

1.6 S

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,103KM
VIN 3N1CN8DV2RL909220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,103 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2024 Nissan Versa is for sale today.

The Nissan Versa stays true to the core mandate of providing a value-packed yet competent urban commuter. The updated looks and smooth handling with class-leading efficiency are few of the delightful characteristics that make this subcompact sedan a top pick. The interior is also loaded with great tech and safety features that ensure a blissful and hassle-free commute every time, in all conditions.This sedan has 33,103 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 103,025 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia K5 EX - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Kia K5 EX - Low Mileage 42,219 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX 89,983 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2024 Nissan Versa