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<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.<br><br> <br>This 2024 Toyota Camry is for sale today.<br> <br>This Toyota Camry is a family sedan that remains as compelling as ever. With refined performance and satisfying comfort paired with a great selection of modern safety and infotainment features, this mid-size sedan stands out as a revered choice in its competitive segment. Buyers of the Camry are assured of the goodwill attached to this nameplate, generated by decades of proven reliability. You can always count on this 2024 Toyota Camry to be a trustworthy and dependable companion on the road.<br> <br>This sedan has 82,891 km. Its Pre-dawn Grey Mica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.<br><b>**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**</b><br><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2024 Toyota Camry

82,891 KM

Details Description

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Toyota Camry

XLE

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14101390

2024 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
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$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,891KM
VIN 4T1B21HK2RU021013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,891 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.


This 2024 Toyota Camry is for sale today.

This Toyota Camry is a family sedan that remains as compelling as ever. With refined performance and satisfying comfort paired with a great selection of modern safety and infotainment features, this mid-size sedan stands out as a revered choice in its competitive segment. Buyers of the Camry are assured of the goodwill attached to this nameplate, generated by decades of proven reliability. You can always count on this 2024 Toyota Camry to be a trustworthy and dependable companion on the road.

This sedan has 82,891 km. It's Pre-dawn Grey Mica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/


**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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$32,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2024 Toyota Camry