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2024 Toyota Corolla
SE - Low Mileage
2024 Toyota Corolla
SE - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
13,280KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE0RP214180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2024 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.
This low mileage sedan has just 13,280 km. It's Wind Chill Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. This Corolla SE features front fog lamps and sport cloth seating trim, with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Other standard features include heated front seats and automatic air conditioning for even more comfort, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, power heated side mirrors, and SiriusXM streaming radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety features include a blind spot monitoring, pre-collision system with intersection support and rear collision warning, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2024 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.
This low mileage sedan has just 13,280 km. It's Wind Chill Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. This Corolla SE features front fog lamps and sport cloth seating trim, with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Other standard features include heated front seats and automatic air conditioning for even more comfort, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, power heated side mirrors, and SiriusXM streaming radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety features include a blind spot monitoring, pre-collision system with intersection support and rear collision warning, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2024 Toyota Corolla