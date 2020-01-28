2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS V8 6.2L 426hp paired to a 6 speed manual transmission in Victory Red on Gray and Black leather interior featuring heated driver and passenger seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, voice command/recognition, SiriusXM radio, cruise control, AM/FM CD, 3.45 axle ratio, limited slip differential, rear wheel drive, performance suspension, power variable ratio steering, Brembo performance 4 piston front and 4 piston rear brakes, dual-outlet stainless-steel with polished tips exhaust, Stabilitrak, rear parking assist(ultrasonic), driver side 6-way power seat, front passenger 2-way manual fore/aft and power recline, chevrolet sill plates, 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, manual rake and telescopic steering column, heads up display, power windows with driver and passenger express up and down, cruise control, universal home remote, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped shift knob, outside heated power adjustable mirrors, drivers side outside auto-dimming mirror. 4 Brand new Pirelli tires installed.







CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=7RTw3E1XztdMrfBAbOGdNje7qVoz0HoD&_jstate=qJC4F9ynupF4TLcpc7zy_KiQuBfcp7qReEy3KXO88vzOiYRpp6IHqnBbKhlcXH3ylnsEURpiwNEaz9a6-5xwiCTmQmxY63h7P7z8d_QDkP3800ErU7PXkcf0jI5LZRdiU7LthMqPDcQaItyTimk03o0tQ6dE_ocJyYxPvtt2U_YueQZXk38EEy4W456KHv4XQdPI5JUBqIet3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCTWLYAc3hMseA9QrKOsmAms



Yes we take trade in vehicles.



Check us out on youtube: click here



Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/



We are out in the country, almost the middle of nowhere, roughly east of Hwy #24 and south off Hwy #5, north of Brantford, east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices, and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.



Our hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and 10am to 2pm Saturdays except for July, August and Holiday weekends when we are closed Saturday. We are always closed on Sundays.



At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.



To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Bank, Desjardins, CIBC, and First West Leasing on vehicles that are less than 10 model years old and boats that are less than 25 model years old.



We also offer warranty products through Lubrico, Coverage One, and Nation Wide, GVC, U-select, and AutoXtra to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.



Because of that we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, Fredericton, Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Waterloo, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!



All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.



Financing available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.



Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com



Email: sales@munromotors.com



Buy it today, drive it today!



Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.



Delivery is available. Ask for details



All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Parking Sensors

Manual

RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.