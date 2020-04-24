Menu
2013 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv V6 Premium NAV htd seats HID headlights

2013 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv V6 Premium NAV htd seats HID headlights

Munro Motors

P.O. Box 803, 222-2 Black Walnut Drive, St. George Brant, ON N0E 1N0

1-888-927-0159

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,064KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4907874
  • Stock #: 212058
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EM9D5212058
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available, online only, for the protection of you our customer and our staff. During Covid-19 purchases will be completed online with our Touchless process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our touchless process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!



No Accidents, low Km's 2013 Ford Mustang Convertible Premium V6 3.7L 305hp paired to a 6 speed Automatic Transmission in Performance White on Black leather interior featuring Factory Navigation, heated seats, bluetooth connectivity, power convertible top, HID headlights, rear wheel drive, strut tower brace, selectable effort power assist rack and pinion steering, power vented 4 wheel dis brakes, stainless steel dual exhaust, easy fuel capless fuel filler system, advanceTrac electronic stability control, latch child anchor system, SOS post crash alert system, tire pressure monitoring system, rear bench seat, front seat-back mounted map pockets, locking center console, power windows with 1 touch up/down, mykey system, cruise control, securilock passive anti-theft system, rear window defroster, sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors, illuminated entry system, lighted bezel, LED sequential tail lamps, 17" rims and tires.



CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=hWoeYYKQ6h74EEI59BZ60pXpXp96kOfJ

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are out in the country, almost the middle of nowhere, roughly east of Hwy #24 and south off Hwy #5, north of Brantford, east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices, and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and 10am to 2pm Saturdays except for July, August and Holiday weekends when we are closed Saturday. We are always closed on Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Bank, Desjardins, CIBC, and First West Leasing on vehicles that are less than 10 model years old and boats that are less than 25 model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico, Coverage One, and Nation Wide, GVC, U-select, and AutoXtra to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of that we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, Fredericton, Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Waterloo, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Financing available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Buy it today, drive it today!

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • RWD

