2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

No Accidents 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG 4Matic 4 cylinder turbocharged 2.0L 355hp paired to a 7 speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission in Jupiter Red on Black leather interior featuring Recaro raciing seats, navigation, back-up camera, bluetooth connectivity, all wheel drive, HD radio, memory seats on the driver and passenger side, red seat belts, power seats, adjustable lumbar and side bolsters, carbon fiber dash accents, dual sports exhaust, 18" silver alloy wheels, power mirrors, power folding mirrors, usb input, power moonroof, SiriusXM radio, voice command, heated seats.



589 Jupiter Red - Standard Finish

811 Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite

218 Rear View Camera

22P Lane Tracking Package

234 Blind Spot Assist

242 Right Electric Adjustable Driver's Seat With Memory

249 Interior Mirror And Driver's Exterior Mirror Automatically Dimming

258 Collision Warning System With Active Brake Application FCW-Stop

275 Memory Package (Driver's Seat, Steering Column And Mirror)

345 Windscreen Wiper With Rain Sensor

413 Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Roof

429 7-Speed Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission

440 Cruise Control

476 Autom. Lane Recognition

486 AMG Sports Suspension

500 Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors

512 COMAND Online With 6-Disc DVD Changer

51U Headliner, Black Fabric

536 Sirius Satellite Radio Complete System

555 AMG-Performance Seat

614 Bi-Xenon Headlamps

649 45.7 Cm (18-Inch) AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy Wheels

772 AMG Styling - Front Spoiler, Side Skirts

811A Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite

873 Left And Right Driver's Seat Heating

875 Heated Windscreen Washer System

B03 Direct Starting/ECO Start/Stop Function

P60 AMG Exterior Night Package

U70 Red-Painted Brake Callipers

U21 SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM







CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=aWQ94FNYMGz7X%2bwtYpnYwFdMcuhedCll&_jstate=qJC4F9ynupF4TLcpc7zy_KiQuBfcp7qReEy3KXO88vzOiYRpp6IHqnBbKhlcXH3ylnsEURpiwNEaz9a6-5xwiCTmQmxY63h7P7z8d_QDkP3800ErU7PXkcf0jI5LZRdiU7LthMqPDcQaItyTimk03o0tQ6dE_ocJyYxPvtt2U_YueQZXk38EEy4W456KHv4XQdPI5JUBqIet3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCTWLYAc3hMseA9QrKOsmAms



