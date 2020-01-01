Laguna leather bucket sports seats, red seat belts, automatic transmission with paddle shifters, Uconnect with factory Navigation, Sport Racing Stripes, Low Kms, Clean Carfax here we have a 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat V8 6.2 707hp Supercharged engine paired with an automatic transmission in Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat on Black leather interior featuring rear-wheel drive, 3.70 axle ratio, engine oil cooler, premium shock absorbers, automatic with driver control ride control sport tune adaptive suspension, hydraulic power-assist speed-sensing steering, dual stainless steel exhaust with chrome tips, short and long arm front suspension with coil springs, 4 wheel disc brakes, brake assist and hill hold control, mechanical limited slip differential, parksense rear parking sensors, blind sport sensor, rear collision warning, tire pressure warning system, parkview back-up camera, 4-way passenger seat inc manual recline, for/aft movement and manual rear seat easy entry, 60-40 folding bench front facing fold forward seatback rear seat, power tilt/telescoping steering column, voice recorder, mobile hotspot internet access, heated leather/metal-look steering wheel, valet function, homelink garage door control, cruise control with steering wheel controls, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, underseat ducts and console ducts, leather and metal look gear shifter, auto dimming rearview mirror, 8.4" touchscreen display, power windows with driver and passenger 1-touch down, performance shift indicator, 20" SRT low-gloss black forged wheels, light tinted glass, rain detecting variable intermittent wipers, LED brake lights, fully automatic projector beam high intensity low/high beam.







CarFax:click here https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=Kd80KDrqZw%2bZeUaFMkOskW6FE%2bQ5K2Sz



Yes we take trade in vehicles.



Check us out on youtube: click here



Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/



We are out in the country, almost the middle of nowhere, roughly east of Hwy #24 and south off Hwy #5, north of Brantford, east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices, and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.



Our hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and 10am to 2pm Saturdays except for July, August and Holiday weekends when we are closed Saturday. We are always closed on Sundays.



At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.



To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Bank, Desjardins, CIBC, and First West Leasing on vehicles that are less than 10 model years old and boats that are less than 25 model years old.



We also offer warranty products through Lubrico, Coverage One, and Nation Wide, GVC, U-select, and AutoXtra to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.



Because of that we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, Fredericton, Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Waterloo, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!



All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.



Financing available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.



Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com



Email: sales@munromotors.com



Buy it today, drive it today!



Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.



Delivery is available. Ask for details



All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Navigation System

Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.