2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

No accidents, clean car 2015 Mercedes CLA 45 AMG 4matic 2.0L turbo engine with 355hp paired to a 7 speed Automatic transmission in Jupiter Red on Black Red Cut leather interior with black rims featuring, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, sport tuned suspension, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, 4 wheel disc brakes with abs, tire pressure monitor system, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, locking fuel door, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, rear hvac ducts, metal look gear shifter knob, auto dimming rear view mirror, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, smart device integration, 3 12volt sockets, rain detecting variable intermittent wipers with heated washer jets, LED brake lights, fully automatic project beam high intensity headlights. Brand new brake pads and rotors front and rear(Brembo rotors). Brand new Pirelli tires on all four corners!
218- Rear-view Camera
234-Blind Sport Assistant
235-Active park assist
242-Electrically adjustable right driver seat with memory
249-Interior and exterior mirror, automatically dimming
258-Collision warning system with active brake intervention
275-Memory Package (driver seat, steering column, mirror)
345-Rain sensor
400-Folding armrest in the rear
413-Panoramic sliding sunroof/glass sunroof
429-7-speed automatic dual clutch transmission
486-Sports suspension
500-electric folding outside mirror
536-Sirius satallite radio complete system
538-Attention assist (drowsimess detection)
555- AMG performance seat
581-Automatic climate control
589U-Jupiter red standard finish
614-Bi-Xenon headlamps
772-AMG styling package- front spoiler, side skirt
787-19" AMG spoke wheels all-round
810--Premium sound system
811A-Leather/Nappa?semi-aniline-Black/Anthracite
873-Seat heater for left and right front seats
875-Heated screen wash system
889-Keyless-go
B03-Direct start/Eco start/stop function
P39-AMG exclusive package
P49-Mirrors package
P60-AMG Night package, exterior
U21-Sport Exhaust system
U25-Illuminated door sill
U62-Illumination package
U70-Brake calipers painted red
M133- R4-Ottomotor M133-AMG
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=vS6uZh5jDkONiUhzJeyfotkjG4lnMuop
