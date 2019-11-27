2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

No accidents, clean car 2015 Mercedes CLA 45 AMG 4matic 2.0L turbo engine with 355hp paired to a 7 speed Automatic transmission in Jupiter Red on Black Red Cut leather interior with black rims featuring, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, sport tuned suspension, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, 4 wheel disc brakes with abs, tire pressure monitor system, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, locking fuel door, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, rear hvac ducts, metal look gear shifter knob, auto dimming rear view mirror, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, smart device integration, 3 12volt sockets, rain detecting variable intermittent wipers with heated washer jets, LED brake lights, fully automatic project beam high intensity headlights. Brand new brake pads and rotors front and rear(Brembo rotors). Brand new Pirelli tires on all four corners!



218- Rear-view Camera

234-Blind Sport Assistant

235-Active park assist

242-Electrically adjustable right driver seat with memory

249-Interior and exterior mirror, automatically dimming

258-Collision warning system with active brake intervention

275-Memory Package (driver seat, steering column, mirror)

345-Rain sensor

400-Folding armrest in the rear

413-Panoramic sliding sunroof/glass sunroof

429-7-speed automatic dual clutch transmission

486-Sports suspension

500-electric folding outside mirror

536-Sirius satallite radio complete system

538-Attention assist (drowsimess detection)

555- AMG performance seat

581-Automatic climate control

589U-Jupiter red standard finish

614-Bi-Xenon headlamps

772-AMG styling package- front spoiler, side skirt

787-19" AMG spoke wheels all-round

810--Premium sound system

811A-Leather/Nappa?semi-aniline-Black/Anthracite

873-Seat heater for left and right front seats

875-Heated screen wash system

889-Keyless-go

B03-Direct start/Eco start/stop function

P39-AMG exclusive package

P49-Mirrors package

P60-AMG Night package, exterior

U21-Sport Exhaust system

U25-Illuminated door sill

U62-Illumination package

U70-Brake calipers painted red

M133- R4-Ottomotor M133-AMG









CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=vS6uZh5jDkONiUhzJeyfotkjG4lnMuop



