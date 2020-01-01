No accidents, one owner clean car 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT V8 6.2L 455hp paired with an Automatic transmission in Artic White on Adrenaline Red leather interior featuring glass roof, rear wheel drive, 4-wheel independent suspension, power speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion variable ratio, 4-wheel antilock disc brakes, dark gray metallic-painted calipers, aluminized stainless-steel 3" polished stainless-steel tips, front curb view cameras, rearview camera, driver and passenger 8-way power seats, power bolster and lumbar seats, heated and cooled driver and passenger seats, 3-spoke leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, steering wheel audio and driver information controls, heads-up display with track apps displayed, power windows with express up and down, cruise control, homelink garage door control, dual-zone automatic climate control, inside auto-dimming frameess rearview mirror, driver and passenger side illuminated vanity mirrrors, behind media screen storage, HID headlights, power mirrors with driver side auto-dimming feature.







Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

RWD

