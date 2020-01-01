2019 Ford Mustang

No accidents, clean car with low km's 2019 For Mustang GT Premium V8 5.0L 460hp paired with a 10 speed Automatic transmission in Magnetic Metallic on black leather interior featuring rear wheel drive, 3.55 axle ratio, gas-pressurized shock absorbers, front and rear anti-roll bars, dual stainless steel exhaust with polished tailpipe tips, reverse sensing rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring system, MyKey system, back up camera, 8-way driver seat including manual recline, 6-way passenger seat including manual recline and manual rear seat easy entry, manual tilt/telescoping steering column, leather/aluminum steering wheel, cruise control with steering wheel controls, auto dimming rear-view mirror, driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors with illumination, fade-to-off lighting, driver and passenger side 1-touch up/down power windows, light tinted glass, automatic projector beam headlights, LED brakelights, front fog lights.







CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=GJkydLy8yJxIIZlWa%2bpBgeUscAnATPrH&_jstate=qJC4F9ynupF4TLcpc7zy_KiQuBfcp7qReEy3KXO88vzOiYRpp6IHqqzJ58eapo7pJveU3i3Sq24U--0PBoYcnmZfs5Kcge8NLguoU_xLhpBYnCNO4WU_rPS9aoQQ7GWucaWKxDPALPfRqjJfVgF4dVde4QDxVTffsdmtCoSVst_esYrFlgzFmb77o1kkcLStbDk22DWIHZ5vJH36rOL5gZm77jRq4wR6Ekk2atFzOz-l7QfehWxW8lAjtD7JmbTDxSPJVrZmk3G-M7UDT_BIGd1p0z2Dey8rUTDKAPgf0Nt89BRyEqSAUoHuxkbI0J_4nlF0h7ghRz8ZPnO7SzS8gMntChW3yg8CEYDAhsLTPdE



Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Navigation System

Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

RWD

