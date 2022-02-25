Menu
1958 Mercury Meteor

84,935 MI

Details Description

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mose Martins Garage Limited

519-664-2281

1958 Mercury Meteor

Rideau

Rideau

Location

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,935MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BlackYellow
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,935 MI

Vehicle Description

True Mileage Unknown  Currently in storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

