$7,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mose Martins Garage Limited
519-664-2281
1980 Ford GRANADA
1980 Ford GRANADA
Location
Mose Martins Garage Limited
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
519-664-2281
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
78,106KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8295990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Currently in storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mose Martins Garage Limited
Mose Martins Garage Limited
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0