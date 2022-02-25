Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1980 Ford GRANADA

78,106 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mose Martins Garage Limited

519-664-2281

Contact Seller
1980 Ford GRANADA

1980 Ford GRANADA

Watch This Vehicle

1980 Ford GRANADA

Location

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

78,106KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8295990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Currently in storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mose Martins Garage Limited

2017 Subaru Legacy 2...
 213,559 KM
$14,250 + tax & lic
1999 Chevrolet Blazer
 188,901 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 196,059 KM
$14,250 + tax & lic

Email Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2281

Alternate Numbers
519-664-2010
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory