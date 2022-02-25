Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Chevrolet Blazer

188,901 KM

Details Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mose Martins Garage Limited

519-664-2281

Contact Seller
1999 Chevrolet Blazer

1999 Chevrolet Blazer

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Chevrolet Blazer

Location

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

  1. 1646430323
  2. 1646430375
  3. 1646430374
  4. 1646430303
  5. 1646430379
  6. 1646430299
  7. 1646430322
  8. 1646430301
  9. 1646430313
  10. 1646430243
  11. 1646430297
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,901KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292366
  • VIN: 1GNDT13W2X2172051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,901 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mose Martins Garage Limited

2017 Subaru Legacy 2...
 213,559 KM
$14,250 + tax & lic
1999 Chevrolet Blazer
 188,901 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 196,059 KM
$14,250 + tax & lic

Email Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2281

Alternate Numbers
519-664-2010
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory