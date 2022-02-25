$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Mose Martins Garage Limited
519-664-2281
1999 Chevrolet Blazer
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
188,901KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8292366
- VIN: 1GNDT13W2X2172051
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,901 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0