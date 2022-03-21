Menu
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

0 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Mose Martins Garage Limited

519-664-2281

GT

GT

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947819
  • VIN: 3C3AY75S75T339076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

