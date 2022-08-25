$6,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Mose Martins Garage Limited
519-664-2281
2006 Hummer H3
2006 Hummer H3
H3
Location
Mose Martins Garage Limited
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
519-664-2281
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
209,208KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9002944
- VIN: 5GTDN136268100127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,208 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mose Martins Garage Limited
Mose Martins Garage Limited
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0