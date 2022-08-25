Menu
2006 Hummer H3

209,208 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mose Martins Garage Limited

519-664-2281

2006 Hummer H3

2006 Hummer H3

H3

2006 Hummer H3

H3

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

209,208KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9002944
  VIN: 5GTDN136268100127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,208 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

