Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

  1. 4893981
  2. 4893981
  3. 4893981
  4. 4893981
  5. 4893981
  6. 4893981
  7. 4893981
  8. 4893981
  9. 4893981
  10. 4893981
  11. 4893981
  12. 4893981
  13. 4893981
  14. 4893981
  15. 4893981
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,719KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4893981
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mose Martins Garage Limited

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 148,823 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 132,837 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 55,938 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2281

Alternate Numbers
519-664-2010

Send A Message