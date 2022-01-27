$72,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,888
+ taxes & licensing
St. Marys Buick GMC
519-284-3310
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
SS
Location
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
$72,888
+ taxes & licensing
208,480KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8155681
- VIN: 136370R230253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,480 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7