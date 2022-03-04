Menu
2000 Honda Odyssey

200,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

2000 Honda Odyssey

2000 Honda Odyssey

EX

2000 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

  1. 8475951
  2. 8475951
  3. 8475951
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8475951
  • Stock #: G33560B
  • VIN: 2HKRL186XYH010482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # G33560B
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

