Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

200,981 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BluetecBase

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BluetecBase

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8744237
  • Stock #: P2229A
  • VIN: 4jgda2eb0da260253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BEIGE/TAN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 200,981 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 2,944 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon SLE
 36,120 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 47,251 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory