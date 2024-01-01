$16,988+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN
Location
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,289KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PT9DS603262
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 232,289 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
2013 RAM 1500