$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2014 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,601KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3WFREV0EW073552
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 210,601 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 210,601 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT 63,245 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS UNKNOWN 135,447 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email St. Marys Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-284-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
St. Marys Buick GMC
519-284-3310
2014 Toyota RAV4