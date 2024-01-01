Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

210,601 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,601KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV0EW073552

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,601 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in St. Marys, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 210,601 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT for sale in St. Marys, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT 63,245 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS UNKNOWN for sale in St. Marys, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS UNKNOWN 135,447 KM $CALL + tax & lic

St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

2014 Toyota RAV4