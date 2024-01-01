$14,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Verano
Base
2016 Buick Verano
Base
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,540KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4P15SK5G4137165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quick silver me
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P2509
- Mileage 23,540 KM
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
