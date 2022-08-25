Menu
2016 GMC Yukon

80,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

2016 GMC Yukon

2016 GMC Yukon

AWD

2016 GMC Yukon

AWD

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8997163
  • Stock #: 55072
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ8GR446482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

