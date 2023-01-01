2018 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 4 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10376451

10376451 Stock #: G33845A

G33845A VIN: 2HKRW2H99JH106228

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # G33845A

Mileage 73,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.