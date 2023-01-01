Menu
2019 GMC Denali

84,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

2019 Sierra 2500 Crew

2019 Sierra 2500 Crew

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9555058
  • Stock #: G33720A
  • VIN: 1GT12SEY7KF118023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

