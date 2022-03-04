2019 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8493854

8493854 Stock #: P2228

P2228 VIN: 3GKALTEX0KL143950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.