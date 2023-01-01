$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 GMC Yukon
Denali
2019 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
96,951KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2CKJ8KR247084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 96,951 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Work Truck 72,141 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 140,500 KM $25,695 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 UNKNOWN 167,291 KM $27,695 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email St. Marys Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
Call Dealer
519-284-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
St. Marys Buick GMC
519-284-3310
2019 GMC Yukon