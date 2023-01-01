Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Yukon

96,951 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,951KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ8KR247084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,951 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Work Truck for sale in St. Marys, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Work Truck 72,141 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in St. Marys, ON
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 140,500 KM $25,695 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 UNKNOWN for sale in St. Marys, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 UNKNOWN 167,291 KM $27,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Yukon