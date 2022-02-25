Menu
2019 Honda Civic

61,128 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,128KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295408
  • Stock #: G33525B
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59KH026709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 61,128 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

