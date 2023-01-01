2019 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 1 , 2 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10376454

10376454 Stock #: G33795A

G33795A VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC722029

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # G33795A

Mileage 161,254 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.