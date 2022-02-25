Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

56,890 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

CLASSICBase

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

CLASSICBase

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

  1. 8295411
  2. 8295411
  3. 8295411
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8295411
  • Stock #: G33537A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT1KS593492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # G33537A
  • Mileage 56,890 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Subur...
 43,688 KM
$78,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Expre...
 46,856 KM
$91,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra Shor...
 34,693 KM
$75,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory