2019 Toyota 4Runner
BASE
Location
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
Used
110,228KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR5K5690014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # SG34115A
- Mileage 110,228 KM
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
