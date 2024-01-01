$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra
SLE
Location
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
78,229KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9BET9LZ145561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SG33903A
- Mileage 78,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
4 X 4
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
