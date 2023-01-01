Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

98,245 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10130145
  • Stock #: G33784A
  • VIN: 1GT49REY5LF217670

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G33784A
  • Mileage 98,245 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 98,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai SANTA F...
 133,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 54,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory