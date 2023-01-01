2020 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 1 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10395294

10395294 Stock #: P2426L

P2426L VIN: 3GKALXEXXLL123682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour G9K Satin Steel Metallic

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,125 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.