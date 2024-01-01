Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Yukon

93,957 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Yukon

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,957KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKC7LR186145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,957 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in St. Marys, ON
2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited 100,002 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in St. Marys, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 106,714 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base for sale in St. Marys, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 192,763 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Yukon