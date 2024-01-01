Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

Details

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE0LP014503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P2510
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

2020 Toyota Corolla