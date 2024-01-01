Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

44,650 KM

$56,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP9EED0MZ187545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
