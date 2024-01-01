Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

137,824 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,824KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9DET8MZ424500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,824 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in St. Marys, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 137,824 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in St. Marys, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 204,495 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited ELEVATION for sale in St. Marys, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited ELEVATION 39,898 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500