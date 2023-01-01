2021 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 2 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10143207

10143207 Stock #: P2393

P2393 VIN: JN1BJ1BW4MW448132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P2393

Mileage 20,275 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.