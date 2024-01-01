Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Nissan Kicks

42,389 KM

Details

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

Contact Seller

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,389KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV9PL504155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P2506
  • Mileage 42,389 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

Used 2024 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in St. Marys, ON
2024 Nissan Kicks SR 12,522 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in St. Marys, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks SV 42,389 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in St. Marys, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 200,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Kicks