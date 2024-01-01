Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Porsche 911

1,399 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Porsche 911

Dakar

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Porsche 911

Dakar

Location

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,399KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB2A91RS225343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,399 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Marys Buick GMC

Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX for sale in St. Marys, ON
2023 Kia Seltos EX 87,258 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in St. Marys, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 93,125 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury for sale in St. Marys, ON
2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury 60,425 KM $33,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email St. Marys Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-284-XXXX

(click to show)

519-284-3310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Marys Buick GMC

519-284-3310

Contact Seller
2024 Porsche 911