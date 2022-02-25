Menu
1999 Ford Mustang

85,442 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

1999 Ford Mustang

1999 Ford Mustang

SVT Cobra Low KM's Get it before it goes.

1999 Ford Mustang

SVT Cobra Low KM's Get it before it goes.

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

85,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8320434
  • Stock #: 7298A
  • VIN: 1FAFP46VXXF166216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,442 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, Cassette, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Sport Buckets, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


Cobra RWD 5-Speed Manual 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V
Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

