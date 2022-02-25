1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Low KM's Get it before it goes.

1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Low KM's Get it before it goes.

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 4 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8320434

8320434 Stock #: 7298A

7298A VIN: 1FAFP46VXXF166216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 85,442 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.