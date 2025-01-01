Menu
Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Low KM | Heated Seats | Sunroof for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL500

96,224 KM

Details Features

Low KM | Heated Seats | Sunroof

13117337

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
96,224KM
VIN WDBSK75F36F118380

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 96,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag

More inventory From 519 Cars

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG | Navigation | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG | Navigation | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 98,378 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise Control for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise Control 121,388 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2024 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof 27,555 KM $57,999 + tax & lic

Email 519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL500